Man accused of murdering Hainault woman in 2009 appears in court

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 October 2019

Michelle Samaraweera was found strangled and partially clothed. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man extradited from India to face 18 charges including the murder of a Hainault woman in Walthamstow a decade ago has appeared in court.

Aman Vyas, 35, is accused of raping and killing Michelle Samaraweera in Queens Road, Walthamstow in 2009.

The body of 35-year-old Ms Samaraweera, who lived in Kielder Close, was discovered in a small park and play area in the early hours of May 30 that year.

Mr Vyas, an Indian national, was brought to the UK on Friday after a long extradition battle following his arrest in 2011.

He contested his extradition but it was granted in December 2018.

Mr Vyas appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 5 wearing a prison issue grey tracksuit, and spoke to confirm his name and nationality.

In addition to the charge of murder, he is also accused of 17 other offences against three women between March 24 and May 30 2009.

He faces further charges of attempted murder, seven counts of rape, five counts of assault, possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon and one count of sexual assault.

Chair magistrate Dr Prabhjot Basra remanded Mr Vyas in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

