Almost 70% of applicants secure place at first choice Redbridge school

Published: 3:00 PM March 5, 2021

Of the Redbridge families who applied, 67% successfully secured a place at their first secondary school choice. - Credit: PA

Almost 70 per cent of the applicants for school places in Redbridge have secured their first choice.

Of the 3,818 applications received by the council this year, 67pc were allocated their preferred secondary school.

This is slightly down on the 69pc who secured their first preference last year due to all-through schools making direct offers.

The number jumps to 81pc with respect to students who secured their first or second choice, while 94pc were offered at least one of their top six preferences.

Cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Elaine Norman, said: “Redbridge is fortunate to have some of the best schools in the UK, and we are incredibly grateful to our teachers and school staff for their fantastic work making the borough’s schools as safe as possible throughout the pandemic.

“The outstanding reputation of our excellent schools has led to a high demand, and it’s pleasing that we have been able to accommodate our residents."