Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

PUBLISHED: 10:39 30 April 2019

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Archant

All flats at an Ilford housing complex have been bought 12 months ahead of completion.

Construction and development company Durkan has sold 55 residential flats to Southern Housing Group at the Britania Music Site, Roden Street.

Under the terms of the £17.39million agreement, the apartments will be completed and transferred to Southern Housing Group in September of this year.

The units are earmarked for shared ownership or for use under the London Living Rent Tenure developed by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Following the transaction, Southern Housing Group will own a total of 148 units at Britania Music Site having acquired 93 units in 2017.

The complex has a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of £105m and is a “pivotal development within Ilford's wider regeneration” according to Durkan.

It will see brownfield site transformed, delivering a total of 354 homes for the area, as well as 10,000 square foot of commercial space.

You may also want to watch:

In addition to the flats sold to Southern Housing Group, an additional 206 homes are being forward funded by M&G Real Estate and will be available for rent from spring 2020.

In total, just over 40per cent of the site will provide affordable rent or shared ownership.

Danny Durkan, executive chairman of Durkan, said: “Britannia Music Site is a fantastic new development for Ilford.

“All partners at the development have worked hard to deliver a scheme which is right for the area, we are thrilled the development is now sold out 12 months ahead of practical completion”.

Ian Carey, development director at Southern Housing Group added: “We are delighted to be working with Durkan on this exciting scheme.

“Southern Housing Group has an ambitious development programme and we are looking forward to making more affordable homes available for people in housing need in Ilford.”

The development is scheduled for completion in March 2020.

What do you think about the development and affordable rent/ shared ownership quota? email ellena.cruse@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Justham happy with how Daggers coped in tough conditions against Solihull

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Swan on the track causing delays in Ilford Romford and Stratford

A swan is cauing delays to customers on the train. The bird is the photo is not the same bird that is on the track. Picture: Ben Birchall

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Robberies gone up by more than 20% in Redbridge

Police at Ilford Station. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists