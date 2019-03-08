Seven Kings and Newbury Park Aldis to donate extra food to Ilford soup kitchen and young people's charity

Aldi is stepping up its local partnerships by donating more excess food to good causes in the area. Picture: Aldi Archant

Aldi supermarkets in Newbury Park and Seven Kings are now donating all excess food to two projects helping feed vulnerable people across Redbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Eden Soup Kitchen, based at the Eden Christian Centre in Connaught Road, Ilford; and young persons' charity Helping Through Education will be provided with perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods to help feed those in need.

You may also want to watch:

As part of wider roll-out of the scheme across the county, the supermarket chain has paired up seven stores across east London with nearby good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Fritz Walleczek, Aldi's managing director of corporate responsibility, said: "We're always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

"This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across east London.

"Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products."