Thousands raised at Aldersbrook Riding School open day to help build new stables

Children loved grooming the mini Shetland ponies. Picture: Alexandra Chernaya Archant

More than 500 people attended a fundraising day at Aldersbrook Riding School on May 6 to help raise funds to build new stables.

The stalls were busy all day, from bouncy castle and face painting to shoulder and foot massage.

Students of Modern Arnis - a Filipino martial art - gave a colourful demonstration of how martial arts could be used by young and old for self-defence.

Busiest of all were the pony and horse rides. Children loved grooming the mini Shetland ponies, and everyone was interested to learn about the anatomy of a horse.

A highlight of the day at the school in Empress Avenue, Wanstead, was the dressage and jumping demonstrations and a thrilling display of horseball - a game described as rugby on horseback.

"The day raised thousands of pounds for the project to build new stables and, even better, allowed so many people to discover the horses and the riding school," said Charlotte Monro, one of the organisers. "Our drive to save the stables for future generations has inspired wonderful involvement from the community, on a regular basis as well as organising this event."