Aldersbrook Medical Centre: Find out what services are on offer at health and wellbeing event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 October 2019

The team at Aldersbrook Medical Centre are hosting a health and wellbeing event for residents to find out what services it offers. Picture: Gopal Mehta

Archant

Aldersbrook Medical Centre is hosting a health and wellbeing event to showcase its services and host mindfulness taster sessions.

The event is being organised with the practice's patient participation group and will be held at the centre in Aldersbrook Road between 11-2pm on Saturday, October 5.

It will showcase local health and wellbeing services available in the borough and patients will also have the opportunity to have their flu jabs, health checks and experience taster sessions in mindfulness which the practice plan to run regularly at the surgery from next month.

Dr Gopal Mehta from Richmond Road Medical Centre, which took over the practice in April 2019, said: "There is no doubt that Aldersbrook Medical Centre has been neglected over the past few years.

"Whilst it has certainly not been an easy few months since our takeover, we are extremely proud of what we have achieved this far.

"We are truly committed to enhancing the healthcare provision for our patients at the surgery and improving access to local health and wellbeing services."

