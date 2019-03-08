Have your say on the future of Aldersbrook Conservation Area
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 25 October 2019
Archant
Redbridge Council wants to hear your views about the future Aldersbrook Conservation Area.
The council is preparing a character appraisal and management plan for the conservation area and your views will help shape it.
An initial workshop is being held to hear opinions and ideas to help develop an up-to-date appraisal, and identify how to preserve and enhance the character and significance of the area. This will include a review of the conservation area boundary and whether the area needs additional controls over development.
Residents are invited to take part in the workshop on October 24 from 2.30-4.30pm and again from 6-8pm at Aldersbrook Library.
Following the workshop, a full and formal consultation will take place, which will include drop-in sessions, which will take place towards the end of the year.