Have your say on the future of Aldersbrook Conservation Area

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 25 October 2019

Have your say on the future of Aldersbrook Conservation Area. Picture: Ken Mears

Have your say on the future of Aldersbrook Conservation Area. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council wants to hear your views about the future Aldersbrook Conservation Area.

The council is preparing a character appraisal and management plan for the conservation area and your views will help shape it.

An initial workshop is being held to hear opinions and ideas to help develop an up-to-date appraisal, and identify how to preserve and enhance the character and significance of the area. This will include a review of the conservation area boundary and whether the area needs additional controls over development.

Residents are invited to take part in the workshop on October 24 from 2.30-4.30pm and again from 6-8pm at Aldersbrook Library.

Following the workshop, a full and formal consultation will take place, which will include drop-in sessions, which will take place towards the end of the year.

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

‘Expect the unexpected’ at Ilford’s new escape room attraction

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford businessman wins ‘disruptive entrepreneur’ accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

