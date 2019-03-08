Aldborough Hatch churchgoers turn out in big crowds for May Day fete

Lorrie Carnell, Christine Baker and Marion Tibbatts serve their delicious homemade cakes to Barbara Hayne and Ruth Chomyn. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Big crowds braved chilly weather to come together at an Aldborough Hatch church's annual May Day fete.

Community members of all ages gathered at St Peter's Aldborough Hatch, in Aldborough Road, on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The event included a bedding plant stall for green-fingered guests and a homemade cake and preserve stall.

Children were treated to a bouncy castle and games on the church green organised by the 1st Aldborough Hatch (St. Peter's) Scout Group.

Revd Kate Lovesey, Priest-in-Charge, said: "It was a fun afternoon for both church members and the community here in Aldborough Hatch, which was much enjoyed.

"Maintaining a 167-year-old Grade II listed church building and halls is costly.

"The money raised at this event will help to ensure that this sacred plot on the edge of the green belt is here for future generations to enjoy.

"Thanks to all who supported or worked hard for the event - we are grateful."