Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Aldborough Hatch churchgoers turn out in big crowds for May Day fete

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 May 2019

Lorrie Carnell, Christine Baker and Marion Tibbatts serve their delicious homemade cakes to Barbara Hayne and Ruth Chomyn. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Lorrie Carnell, Christine Baker and Marion Tibbatts serve their delicious homemade cakes to Barbara Hayne and Ruth Chomyn. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Big crowds braved chilly weather to come together at an Aldborough Hatch church's annual May Day fete.

Community members of all ages gathered at St Peter's Aldborough Hatch, in Aldborough Road, on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The event included a bedding plant stall for green-fingered guests and a homemade cake and preserve stall.

You may also want to watch:

Children were treated to a bouncy castle and games on the church green organised by the 1st Aldborough Hatch (St. Peter's) Scout Group.

Revd Kate Lovesey, Priest-in-Charge, said: "It was a fun afternoon for both church members and the community here in Aldborough Hatch, which was much enjoyed.

"Maintaining a 167-year-old Grade II listed church building and halls is costly.

"The money raised at this event will help to ensure that this sacred plot on the edge of the green belt is here for future generations to enjoy.

"Thanks to all who supported or worked hard for the event - we are grateful."

Most Read

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police hunting man wanted for hammer attack and threats to kill who could be in Ilford or East Ham

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police hunting man wanted for hammer attack and threats to kill who could be in Ilford or East Ham

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Taylor believes Balanta and Wilkinson turned Daggers’ season around

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Death Cafes in Havering and Redbridge aim to get people to feel comfortable talking about dying

Residents are invited to attend a death cafe where they can talk about dying at Queen's Hospital on Thursday, May 16. Picture: Ken Mears

Hainault boy, 10, completes triathlon to raise £1,000 for charity

Jayden Bahra has done a triathlon and is aiming to raise £1000 for charity.

Pensioners protest price hike for membership of Barkingside swimming pool

Pensioners Len Anness and Alec Kushway are angered by their Early Bird membership of the Fullwell Cross Swimming Pool increasing

Hainault Roads cyclists take in Eastern Counties Cycling Festival

The latest news from the local cycling scene (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists