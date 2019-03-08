Community clean-up leaves Aldborough Hatch gleaming

The clean-up collected more than 50 bags of rubbish and litter. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Community-minded volunteers spent a sunny morning ridding Aldborough Hatch of more than 50 sacks worth of rubbish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 25 people came together for the Clean Up the Hatch spring clean, organised by the Aldborough Hatch Defence Association (AHDA).

Residents scoured the roads, bridleways, footpaths, ditches, shrubberies and nature reserve picking up litter – including one full bottle of vodka, a garden strimmer, cardboard boxes, drinks cans, fast food packaging and glass bottles.

AHDA chairwoman Jenny Chalmers said: “It was a true community effort with residents from many different backgrounds – whose ages ranged from three to 86 –working together to keep our home area a pleasant place in which to live.”

She added: “Redbridge Council loaned the litter-pickers, hi-vis jackets and gloves, and provided the sacks which were collected by the council’s refuse department the same day.”