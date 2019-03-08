Search

Security alarm in former Ilford bank blaring 'day and night' for more than a week

PUBLISHED: 15:16 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 02 August 2019

The security alarm in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building has been blaring for more than a week, according to residents. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

The constant noise from a security alarm which has been blaring for more than a week in a former bank building in Ilford is "stressing" nearby residents.

The security alarm can be heard in Heron Mews, coming from the back of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Cranbrook Road.

A restaurant owner told a Recorder reporter at the scene that the alarm had started on Monday (July 29), but others have reported that it started as long ago as Wednesday, July 24.

Residents don't know who to contact to turn the alarm off because the building is unoccupied and they have turned to the council for help.

One Twitter user contacted Redbridge Council, saying: "My mother lives in the residential home that backs on to this.

"The noise is stressing everyone as it is constant day and night.

"When will it be sorted?"

Redbridge Council said it would be raising the issue with the appropriate teams.

