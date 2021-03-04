Seven Kings pupils show appreciation for frontline workers
- Credit: Al Misbaah Academy
Pupils from the Al Misbaah Academy in Seven Kings showed their appreciation for police officers, paramedics and the NHS through drawings and poems as part of a campaign to highlight civic pride.
As part of the campaign week, which was held in mid-February, the school aimed to educate the youngsters on civic duty, public service and how to be exemplary British citizens - reminding them that Islam promotes all of those.
It also encouraged children to write letters of appreciation to frontline workers, to share with them as a token of their gratitude.
A number of drawings showed NHS workers as the real-life superheroes they are.
One Year 1 pupil wrote a poem called A Glimpse of Hope thanking the key workers for helping them see a way out of the pandemic.
Letters to the police thanked them for keeping them safe while risking their lives everyday.
