Seven Kings pupils show appreciation for frontline workers

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:00 PM March 4, 2021   
Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy in Seven Kings showed their appreciation for frontline workers.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy showed their appreciation for frontline workers. - Credit: Al Misbaah Academy

Pupils from the Al Misbaah Academy in Seven Kings showed their appreciation for police officers, paramedics and the NHS through drawings and poems as part of a campaign to highlight civic pride. 

Children drew pictures to show their appreciation for the NHS. 

Children drew pictures to show their appreciation for the NHS. - Credit: Al Misbaah Academy

As part of the campaign week, which was held in mid-February, the school aimed to educate the youngsters on civic duty, public service and how to be exemplary British citizens - reminding them that Islam promotes all of those. 

One pupil wrote a letter thanking the police.

One pupil wrote a letter thanking the police. - Credit: Al Misbaah Academy

It also encouraged children to write letters of appreciation to frontline workers, to share with them as a token of their gratitude.

Drawings from Al Misbaah Academy's campaign week. 

Drawings from Al Misbaah Academy's campaign week. - Credit: Al Misbaah Academy

A number of drawings showed NHS workers as the real-life superheroes they are.

One Year 1 pupil wrote a poem called A Glimpse of Hope thanking the key workers for helping them see a way out of the pandemic.

Drawings from Al Misbaah Academy's campaign week. 

Drawings from Al Misbaah Academy's campaign week. - Credit: Al Misbaah Academy

You may also want to watch:

Letters to the police thanked them for keeping them safe while risking their lives everyday. 




