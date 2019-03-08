Parkhill Junior School pupils awarded for efforts to cut air pollution

Children at Parkhill Junior School in Clayhall have been celebrating after being named as winners in the Better Energy School Awards.

Their entry - Airaction - How Clean Is Your Air? - was declared runner up in the Totally Scientific category for schools in central and southern England.

Pupils were involved in a campaign to increase the local community's knowledge about air pollution. They carried out a series of science experiments using diffusion tubes, swipe tests and lichen survey to see what the pollution level was in different parts of the local area.

The children then went on to look at ways of reducing their exposure to air pollution by encouraging 'ride and stride' and produced five and 10 minute walking maps.

Once they had completed their work, to spread the word, they held an assembly for parents and the rest of the school about their findings.

The school received a prize of £250 in recognition of the children's efforts.

The Better Energy School Awards is a nationwide competition for five to 11 year olds, which is run by the Young People's Trust for the Environment (YPTE) in partnership with Total.