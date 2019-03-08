Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Roma people are among most 'demonised groups' in Europe

PUBLISHED: 10:24 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 09 July 2019

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

PA Archive/PA Images

A charity is holding a meeting about hate crime against Roma people in Ilford Lane and Redbridge.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has invited Mihai Calin Bica from the Roma Support Group to speak at its AGM on Monday, July 15.

An RECC spokesman said: "Roma people are amongst the most demonised groups in Europe and face persecution throughout Europe.

"They have not only been driven out of their homes -sometimes by gangs - but are driven out of their settlements by the authorities in countries like Italy, France and Hungary.

"So they are not only European migrants and European citizens but they are often effectively refugees even if they are not applying for refugee status."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman said Roma people "struggle to learn about and access their entitlements from sometimes unsympathetic officials".

"Roma Support Group and groups like ourselves work hard to provide support," he added.

Mihai will speak about how Brexit will affect Roma people in Ilford and will explore whether they will suffer more hate crime.

The AGM coincides with RECC's 50th anniversary and members of the public are invited to come and along to listen and ask questions.

To go along head to Gants Hill United Reformed Church Hall, Ethelbert Gardens, Gants Hill at 7.30pm.

Light refreshments will be served from 7pm.

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Clay backs Orient’s new coaching team to continue Justin’s legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Defender Clark says it would be ‘great honour’ to be Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Goodmayes chauffeur calls for dedicated task force to tackle pickpocketing on buses

Do you think pickpocketing is a problem on Redbridge buses? Photo: TfL

Redbridge Roma people are among most ‘demonised groups’ in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists