Redbridge Roma people are among most 'demonised groups' in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin PA Archive/PA Images

A charity is holding a meeting about hate crime against Roma people in Ilford Lane and Redbridge.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has invited Mihai Calin Bica from the Roma Support Group to speak at its AGM on Monday, July 15.

An RECC spokesman said: "Roma people are amongst the most demonised groups in Europe and face persecution throughout Europe.

"They have not only been driven out of their homes -sometimes by gangs - but are driven out of their settlements by the authorities in countries like Italy, France and Hungary.

"So they are not only European migrants and European citizens but they are often effectively refugees even if they are not applying for refugee status."

The spokesman said Roma people "struggle to learn about and access their entitlements from sometimes unsympathetic officials".

"Roma Support Group and groups like ourselves work hard to provide support," he added.

Mihai will speak about how Brexit will affect Roma people in Ilford and will explore whether they will suffer more hate crime.

The AGM coincides with RECC's 50th anniversary and members of the public are invited to come and along to listen and ask questions.

To go along head to Gants Hill United Reformed Church Hall, Ethelbert Gardens, Gants Hill at 7.30pm.

Light refreshments will be served from 7pm.