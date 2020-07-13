Ilford university students spend summer break supplying PPE to help prevent second coronavirus wave

A group of uni students, and friends since childhood, are teaming up to supply PPE for the NHS. Picture: Ajay Kawa Archant

A group of university students from Ilford have paired up with a PPE supplier to provide masks to hospitals and healthcare charities.

Humza Hussain and three of his childhood friends are sourcing PPE for the NHS, after losing his uncle Nassar Hussain to coronavirus. Picture: Humza Hussain Humza Hussain and three of his childhood friends are sourcing PPE for the NHS, after losing his uncle Nassar Hussain to coronavirus. Picture: Humza Hussain

Humza Hussain, Samer Ullah, Hasan Ahmed and Shaan Riaz, first year university students who have been friends since childhood, have decided to help provide masks at a lower cost than wholesale through a partnership with supplier Holy Group.

Humza said he wanted to do something after losing his uncle Nassar Hussain to Covid-19 in May. He said: “It was quite an eye-opener at how bad the situation is and how it could get worse with a second wave.”

The group has set up a fundraiser where donations can be made to raise funds for PPE and the students are volunteering their free time to sourcing the masks and delivering it to the hospital or charity of your choice.

Samer Ullah is a first-year student at LSE. Picture: Samer Ullah Samer Ullah is a first-year student at LSE. Picture: Samer Ullah

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/protecting-the-public -together