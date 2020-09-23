Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Afro-Caribbean organisation hosts webinar on mental health impacts of historical trauma

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 September 2020

Kehinde Andrews (left) and Rashid Nix are hosting the webinar Emancipating the Black Mind from Historical Trauma for TARACC. Picture: Birmingham City University/Chris Icha

Kehinde Andrews (left) and Rashid Nix are hosting the webinar Emancipating the Black Mind from Historical Trauma for TARACC. Picture: Birmingham City University/Chris Icha

Archant

The Association of Redbridge African Caribbean Communities (TARACC) is holding a webinar to explore the impact of systemic racism and historic trauma on black people’s mental health.

The online event, Emancipating the Black Mind from Historical Trauma, will be presented by author and Birmingham City University Professor Kehinde Andrews and activist Rashid Nix on Saturday, September 26 at 10am.

Following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the global Black Lives Matter protest spawned in their wake, the event will take a step back and put those traumas into a historical perspective.

You may also want to watch:

TARACC’s event organiser Eulene Sam said: “The issue of systemic racism is multi-faceted, and it is important that we maintain an open dialogue about its many aspects; particularly those that have often been a taboo within the black community such as mental health.

“Studies have shown that those exposed to racism may be more likely to experience mental health problems such as psychosis and depression, yet black people are more likely to disengage from mainstream mental health services.

“Removing the stigma of mental illness and understanding the concept and patterns of intergenerational trauma are key to moving forward.”

For more information or to book a slot at the webinar go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/emancipating-the-black-mind-from-historical-trauma-tickets-119496484201

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex still in strong position despite rain cutting play short

Essex's Sam Cook (centre right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Somerset's Ben Green (not in picture) during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Sam Cook gets Essex off to a strong start against Somerset

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking a wicket

New manager Christou feels Redbridge can be a success

James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Dagenham director Thompson insists they need help in order to survive

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Essex captain Westley welcomes ‘perfect’ Lord’s final

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019