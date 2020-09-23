Redbridge Afro-Caribbean organisation hosts webinar on mental health impacts of historical trauma

Kehinde Andrews (left) and Rashid Nix are hosting the webinar Emancipating the Black Mind from Historical Trauma for TARACC. Picture: Birmingham City University/Chris Icha Archant

The Association of Redbridge African Caribbean Communities (TARACC) is holding a webinar to explore the impact of systemic racism and historic trauma on black people’s mental health.

The online event, Emancipating the Black Mind from Historical Trauma, will be presented by author and Birmingham City University Professor Kehinde Andrews and activist Rashid Nix on Saturday, September 26 at 10am.

Following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the global Black Lives Matter protest spawned in their wake, the event will take a step back and put those traumas into a historical perspective.

TARACC’s event organiser Eulene Sam said: “The issue of systemic racism is multi-faceted, and it is important that we maintain an open dialogue about its many aspects; particularly those that have often been a taboo within the black community such as mental health.

“Studies have shown that those exposed to racism may be more likely to experience mental health problems such as psychosis and depression, yet black people are more likely to disengage from mainstream mental health services.

“Removing the stigma of mental illness and understanding the concept and patterns of intergenerational trauma are key to moving forward.”

For more information or to book a slot at the webinar go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/emancipating-the-black-mind-from-historical-trauma-tickets-119496484201

