'I know how much they help': Teacher to continue motivational sessions
- Credit: Cash Boyle
A teacher has vowed to continue morning affirmation sessions that he is hosting to boost pupils' self-esteem.
Launched in February, Naz Akhtar hosts AM Hustle, a 30-minute booster every weekday morning, which aims to maximise the day ahead at Ilford County High School.
Mr Akhtar invited the Recorder down to an in-person session to show how much AM Hustle is impacting pupils.
As many as 100 have turned up for some sessions since they began on February 9.
The sessions aim to build resilience and boost self-esteem through a routine of breathing exercises and meditation, combined with recording gratitude and affirmations.
Two groups of pupils - one year seven, the other year eight - took part.
Art teacher Mr Akhtar was unable to mix year group bubbles due to Covid restrictions, meaning the session had to be kept smaller than normal.
Most Read
- 1 Upcycle and recycle market coming to former Goodmayes Homebase site
- 2 Girl, 16, allegedly raped in Ilford park
- 3 Travelling in and out of Redbridge? Your guide to road and rail works
- 4 NHS pilot to end blood test services at two Redbridge sites
- 5 Lorry driver cleared over elderly couple's crash deaths, inquest hears
- 6 Seven charged after police crackdown on alleged county lines
- 7 Woodford Green bomb scare declared false alarm
- 8 Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge
- 9 Doctor struck off after working underqualified for locum shifts
- 10 Council leader hails 'affordable' housing development in Wanstead
The boys were first asked to draw what a growth and fixed mindset means to them.
Developing a growth mindset - one which embraces challenge - is at the heart of the morning sessions, with Mr Akhtar keen to see what the boys have learned.
They were also invited to create vision boards displaying their hopes and dreams for the future.
Year eight pupil Yash Bhatt explained his board to the group: "Here you can see a picture of a nuclear reactor, and this represents that I want to work at The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), which is an organisation that works with antimatter.
"This is a person running, which shows that I want to be fit and healthy when I grow up. This shows a lot of books; I want to read a lot when I get older, and not lose my love of reading.
"This shows Cambridge University, and it's one of the universities I hope to go to. This represents my religion, and it shows I never want to lose sight of my religious vows, and always stay strong in them.
"This shows a map of the world; I want to travel to lots of countries. And this is a picture of a family, which shows that I never want to lose happiness with my family, and maybe even start a family of my own.
"This is for my friends. It shows that I want to have some good friends who can give me a positive mindset and positive thoughts."
The 13-year-old has been an ever-present at the sessions and said he has found the meditation exercises especially helpful.
Classmate Moazzan Imran agreed, saying that meditation really helps him "connect with himself".
The final exercise asked pupils to write letters to themselves.
Mr Akhtar hopes these letters - not to be opened until next year - will help the boys "become better versions of themselves by cultivating gratitude and processing life experiences".
Before the bell rang, he steered pupils towards a number of motivational books which have personally inspired him.
With pupils finished for the day, Mr Akhtar had a chance to reflect: "All I want in future is to reach out to as much of our school community as possible as I know how much it’s helping the regulars that have attended 100+ sessions now.
"This is something I never had at school and I want these boys to know that they can put their ego and pride to one side.
"We all become vulnerable from time to time, and emotions are completely valid - it’s just part of life.
"Our attitude in how we deal with setback and failure is key to shaping futures."
Sessions will continue as long as there is an appetite for them, Mr Akhtar said, adding that he is excited to welcome a new cohort of pupils come September.
Speaking to the Recorder in March, he explained what inspired the initiative: "I think Redbridge kids are special, talented, intelligent. While academics are very important, they also need to have support to promote emotional wellbeing."