Woodford Green's Elhap wins Adventure Playground of the Year

Children from Elhap made a film to show what they do at the playground. Picture: Dan Rouse Archant

Adventure playground Elhap in Woodford Green has won a London-wide award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Judges were impressed at "the willingness of play workers to be constantly covered in paint and goo!” Picture: Dan Rouse Judges were impressed at "the willingness of play workers to be constantly covered in paint and goo!” Picture: Dan Rouse

It was named Adventure Playground of the Year 2019 by London Play.

This is the first time Elhap has won the award, and it is the first adventure playground for children with disabilities to win.

The vast adventure playground and nature reserve covers more than five acres of woodland and provides adventure play opportunities for more than 900 disabled and disadvantaged children, young people and adults.

You may also want to watch:

Director Rob Dighton said of the win: "We are so honoured to receive this award and it is a wonderful testimony to all our volunteers, staff and trustees who have worked tirelessly to keep developing Elhap."

Children gathered at the Prince Charles Cinema to watch short films they had made about their playgrounds on the big screen.

Play London described the Elhap entry as a "great film showing incredible willingness of play workers to be constantly covered in paint and goo!"

The judging panel, formed of children from the Triangle Adventure Playground, also loved the video from Elhap because the children got to "make the play workers wet and dirty."

Elhap's prize is the opportunity to work with APES Adventure Playground Engineers to design and build a new play structure with £500 of free materials.