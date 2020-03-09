Search

Redbridge named as one of 'most productive' councils for adult social care provision

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2020

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Town Hall

Archant

Redbridge Council has been named among the top 15 "most productive" local authorities in the country for adult social care provision.

The IMPOWER INDEX considers the performance of councils against spending per head.

Councillor Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing, said: "It is great to see Redbridge feature in this prestigious list. We are providing great care to some of our most vulnerable residents and we are offering them a better quality of life.

"Well done to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this happen."

Among measures the council has brought in include integrating services with community health services managed by North East London NHS Foundation Trust.

A council spokesman said the borough had also achieved the highest adult social care satisfaction scores in the country according to a Department of Health and Social Care survey.

