Redbridge Council reopens Adopt a Tree Pit scheme

Published: 3:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020

Redbridge Council has reopened its Adopt a Tree Pit scheme, with residents free to apply until December 31. Picture: Mortortion/Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Redbridge Council has opened its Adopt a Tree Pit scheme for a second year following a successful first outing.

More than 900 tree pits - the area of soil around a tree - were adopted last year.

The Barron family from South Woodford got involved last year, and mum Lucy is sold on the scheme. She said: “We have really enjoyed taking on a tree pit in our street. The children have loved spending time clearing out the weeds (hard work!), planting wild flower seeds and watering.

“They’ve really taken ownership of the tree pit and regularly check on its progress. Such a great initiative and lovely to see other streets also doing it.”

The council’s cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard described the initiative as “another creative way for our residents to make a visible difference to their neighbourhood”.

You may also want to watch:

Apply by the end of December by visiting redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/spruce-up-your-neighbourhood/tree-pit-adoption-form/.