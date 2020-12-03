Redbridge Council reopens Adopt a Tree Pit scheme
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Redbridge Council has opened its Adopt a Tree Pit scheme for a second year following a successful first outing.
More than 900 tree pits - the area of soil around a tree - were adopted last year.
The Barron family from South Woodford got involved last year, and mum Lucy is sold on the scheme. She said: “We have really enjoyed taking on a tree pit in our street. The children have loved spending time clearing out the weeds (hard work!), planting wild flower seeds and watering.
“They’ve really taken ownership of the tree pit and regularly check on its progress. Such a great initiative and lovely to see other streets also doing it.”
The council’s cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard described the initiative as “another creative way for our residents to make a visible difference to their neighbourhood”.
You may also want to watch:
Apply by the end of December by visiting redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/spruce-up-your-neighbourhood/tree-pit-adoption-form/.
Most Read
- 1 Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off
- 2 Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award
- 3 Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit
- 4 Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members
- 5 Redbridge art project brings Bangladeshi culture to wider audience
- 6 Barkingside schoolboy collects more than 1000 advent calendars for less fortunate children this Christmas
- 7 Woodford Town FC returns to its rightful home as new stadium opens in Ashton Playing Fields
- 8 Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition
- 9 Sentenced: Bus driver who kept indecent pictures of children in bedroom
- 10 School tried to help Ilford teen before he took his own life, inquest hears