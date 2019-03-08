Search

Former Loxford School pupil named as finalist in national apprenticeship awards

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 October 2019

Rima Patel is a finalist in the Asian Apprenticeship Awards. Picture: Admiral Recruitment

An "always cheerful" former apprentice who has been named as a finalist in the Asian Apprenticeship Awards 2019 is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Rima Patel, 20, of Ilford, now a recruitment consultant at Admiral Recruitment has been shorlisted in the Retail, Hospitality and Tourism category of the awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate talent within the British Asian community and the support they receive from their employers and learning providers.

Rima joined the recruitment company in 2017 after completing her A-levels at Loxford School.

With the support of Waltham Forest Adult Learning Service, she applied for a one-year apprenticeship and just seven months into her apprenticeship, she was selected to join Admiral Recruitment's consultant training programme.

In March 2019, she was promoted to recruitment consultant and she now has sole responsibility for full account management of one of the largest office services management firms within the south east.

Always cheerful, Rima is a popular team member and was recently given the award for "biggest smile" at the in-house company awards.

"Admiral Recruitment has given me so much to take in and build on my experience," she said. "The support I received from day one was outstanding.

"The joy for me is getting people jobs. This is an amazing privilege at my age, and I love the fact that I am already making a difference to someone's life and supporting individuals out there."

Paula Rogers, founder and CEO of Admiral Recruitment, said: "Rima has grown significantly in stature and confidence; maturing from a shy young school leaver into a confident and competent young professional. There is no ceiling for Rima."

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

