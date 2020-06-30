Search

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite delivers meals to families hit hardest by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2020

Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite volunteered at the Skyline Kitchen Social Hub. Picture: Childhood Trust

Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite volunteered at the Skyline Kitchen Social Hub. Picture: Childhood Trust

Ben Stevens

Ilford’s own Tamzin Outhwaite joined an effort to tackle food poverty by delivering meals for vulnerable children and families.

The Ilford-born star delivered meals to families hit hardest by coronavirus. Picture: Childhood TrustThe Ilford-born star delivered meals to families hit hardest by coronavirus. Picture: Childhood Trust

The EastEnders star volunteered at the Skyline Kitchen Social Hub in Haringey on Friday, June 26, to help with its coronavirus relief food delivery.

The charity The Childhood Trust is running Champions for Children, which is raising £3m to fund the delivery of 94 projects providing emotional and practical support to London’s most disadvantaged children.

You may also want to watch:

Support includes meals, play activities, counselling and a wide range of recreational activities.

The actress and mum of two joined the Champions for Children appeal, which helps more than 100,000 London children living in poverty recover from the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Childhood TrustThe actress and mum of two joined the Champions for Children appeal, which helps more than 100,000 London children living in poverty recover from the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Childhood Trust

The actress, who was born in Ilford and went to Trinity Catholic High School in Woodford Green, said lockdown has been devastating for children living in poverty in London and she was “delighted to be able to help raise awareness of The Childhood Trust’s Champions for Children appeal.

“Please donate now and help a child in need to recover from this crisis.”

Donations to Champions for Children can be made at https://championsforchildren.childhoodtrust.org.uk/kt5

