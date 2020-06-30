EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite delivers meals to families hit hardest by coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2020
Ben Stevens
Ilford’s own Tamzin Outhwaite joined an effort to tackle food poverty by delivering meals for vulnerable children and families.
The EastEnders star volunteered at the Skyline Kitchen Social Hub in Haringey on Friday, June 26, to help with its coronavirus relief food delivery.
The charity The Childhood Trust is running Champions for Children, which is raising £3m to fund the delivery of 94 projects providing emotional and practical support to London’s most disadvantaged children.
Support includes meals, play activities, counselling and a wide range of recreational activities.
The actress, who was born in Ilford and went to Trinity Catholic High School in Woodford Green, said lockdown has been devastating for children living in poverty in London and she was “delighted to be able to help raise awareness of The Childhood Trust’s Champions for Children appeal.
“Please donate now and help a child in need to recover from this crisis.”
Donations to Champions for Children can be made at https://championsforchildren.childhoodtrust.org.uk/kt5
