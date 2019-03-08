High Road in Chadwell Heath shut after 'serious accident'

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Chadwell Heath.

Police said High Road is closed near the junction with Wangey Road.

Two people were injured in the collision, but their injuries are not life threatening, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic is being turned around until the vehicle involved is moved from the scene.

Redbridge MPS tweeted: "Chadwell Heath High Road closed. Please avoid as serious accident. All emergency services dealing."

Officers have asked drivers to avoid the area for the next two hours.