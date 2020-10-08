Search

Advanced search

Young women from Ilford launch mentorship scheme to help BAME students break into Stem

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 October 2020

Simran Sangla and Jasneet Kaur Taak have launched a STEM outreach initative for BAME students called Accelerate. Picture: Jasneet Kaur Taak

Simran Sangla and Jasneet Kaur Taak have launched a STEM outreach initative for BAME students called Accelerate. Picture: Jasneet Kaur Taak

Archant

Two young women from Ilford have started a mentorship programme to encourage more BAME students to break into Stem fields (science, technology, engineering and maths) after successfully doing so themselves.

Jasneet Kaur Taak and Simran Sangla, who are now studying for their Master’s degree in physics and engineering at Imperial College London have launched Accelerate, a student-led Stem outreach initiative.

They created an educational platform with useful tips and advice as well as career opportunities.

It targets A-level students, those in university or recent graduates who are looking to improve their prospects and land an internship or a full-time job through a one-to-one mentorship scheme which runs through the end of November.

Jasneet said: “Accelerate aims to create a supportive community of mentors and mentees, and to help students gain access to resources and opportunities that we wish someone had told us about when starting our own academic and career journey.

“But more importantly, we realised there aren’t many initiatives focused on helping BAME students get into STEM related fields and degrees.

You may also want to watch:

“Therefore, we wanted to create a platform that helps bridge the diversity gap for ethnic minorities through mentoring!

“We very rarely saw BAME candidates in high positioned jobs when we were going through the application cycle and therefore hope this scheme will educate students so they can one day be those BAME role models we wish we saw.”

They thought the initiative would be particularly useful in today’s climate with people struggling to gain work experience and jobs due to the pandemic.

“Our main aim is to improve the representation of BAME students in universities and diversify the workforce.

“We therefore hope Accelerate will help achieve a connection with as many students as possible to help offer advice and guidance during their early years.

“In the long term, we aim to create a supportive and inclusive community of mentors and mentees, which is especially important given the current climate.

“We are hoping after students have been mentored and have received our resource bank, they feel more confident in securing those all important offers.”

For more information visit https://www.acceleratementoring.org/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient boss Embleton faces a selection headache for Barrow and Walsall trips

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

Men from Stratford and Wanstead charged after Dagenham shooting

Two men are due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates Court after being charged in connection with a shooting in Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Young women from Ilford launch mentorship scheme to help BAME students break into Stem

Simran Sangla and Jasneet Kaur Taak have launched a STEM outreach initative for BAME students called Accelerate. Picture: Jasneet Kaur Taak

Calls for tougher penalties as assaults on East Area police officers increase sharply

Detective Superintendent Paul Trevers. Picture: Met Police

Daggers boss McMahon is still eyeing one more target

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020