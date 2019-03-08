Search

Kittens dumped outside charity shop in Seven Kings

PUBLISHED: 15:09 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 14 August 2019

Anna has taken the kittens to get checked out at the vet.Picture: Anna Seymour

Anna has taken the kittens to get checked out at the vet.Picture: Anna Seymour

Archant

A bag of kittens was dumped in Seven Kings.

the litter was found dumped outside a charity shop. Picture: Anna Seymour

Dog groomer by day and cat trapping volunteer by night, Anna Seymour, took in the mixed litter in on Saturday, August 10, after they were discarded outside the Sue Ryder shop in High Road.

"They are not toys, how can anyone do this," she said.

"The kittens were malnourished, full of fleas and worms and very skinny.

"There were only babies some were about four weeks old, the other six, so they must have different mums - someone must know something about this."

the litter was found dumped outside a charity shop. Picture: Anna Seymourthe litter was found dumped outside a charity shop. Picture: Anna Seymour

Anna is appealing for anyone with information about the kittens to come forward and is also asking the community to give donations to enable her to look after the furry group until a charity can take over.

"The vet's bills really do add up and I wasn't expecting to take care of 10 kittens but I couldn't just leave them," she added.

"I have been bottle feeding them around the clock, aroumd my job, and the black one really is a fighter, but sadly the tabby was just to thin and she died yesterday - I was devastated."

If you would like make a donation contact Annam who runs the Hainault lost and found group on Facebook by emailing classygroomers@hotmail.com  

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Timber: Ilford man escapes death by “matter of inches” after 60ft tree crashes down in wind

Picture: Premier Security & Fire

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Timber: Ilford man escapes death by “matter of inches” after 60ft tree crashes down in wind

Picture: Premier Security & Fire

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Redbridge suffer first league defeat

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Kittens dumped outside charity shop in Seven Kings

Anna has taken the kittens to get checked out at the vet.Picture: Anna Seymour
