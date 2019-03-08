Video

Kittens dumped outside charity shop in Seven Kings

Anna has taken the kittens to get checked out at the vet.Picture: Anna Seymour Archant

A bag of kittens was dumped in Seven Kings.

the litter was found dumped outside a charity shop. Picture: Anna Seymour the litter was found dumped outside a charity shop. Picture: Anna Seymour

Dog groomer by day and cat trapping volunteer by night, Anna Seymour, took in the mixed litter in on Saturday, August 10, after they were discarded outside the Sue Ryder shop in High Road.

"They are not toys, how can anyone do this," she said.

"The kittens were malnourished, full of fleas and worms and very skinny.

"There were only babies some were about four weeks old, the other six, so they must have different mums - someone must know something about this."

Anna is appealing for anyone with information about the kittens to come forward and is also asking the community to give donations to enable her to look after the furry group until a charity can take over.

"The vet's bills really do add up and I wasn't expecting to take care of 10 kittens but I couldn't just leave them," she added.

"I have been bottle feeding them around the clock, aroumd my job, and the black one really is a fighter, but sadly the tabby was just to thin and she died yesterday - I was devastated."

If you would like make a donation contact Annam who runs the Hainault lost and found group on Facebook by emailing classygroomers@hotmail.com