A pair of kittens have been abandoned near Ilford's Clayhall Park - Credit: RSPCA

Two abandoned kittens have been found at the entrance to an Ilford park after their mother reportedly died.

The black and white pair were found at around 7am last Tuesday - December 7 - near Clayhall Park, according to the RSPCA.

The animal charity is now investigating the circumstances which saw the cats left in the cold.

RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal condemned the person who had left the cats in a grey and red carrier, saying it is "never okay" to abandon unwanted pets, even with a note.

He said: “We are grateful to the person who contacted us and kept the kittens safe. I am looking into this incident and have made enquiries at the location."

He added: “There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge anybody in a difficult situation to ask for help."

The black kitten found in Ilford is thought to have an eye infection - Credit: RSPCA

A handwritten note found with the kittens begged for someone to take the "cute" and "healthy" kittens.

It said: “Please help, the mother of these little boys has died. Someone can take them.

"They are so cute they are healthy they have no disease.”

The duo were found in a carrier which had a rainbow blanket placed on top, next to some cat food.

Thought to be around five to six months old, the kittens are described as "friendly" by the animal charity.

A handwritten note found with abandoned kittens in Ilford asked for someone to take the pets - Credit: RSPCA

The caller who found them took them home to "keep them safe" and contacted the RSPCA, which has sent out an appeal for information.

The cats have been taken into the care of another cat charity organisation.

Anyone has any information regarding the cats is urged to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.