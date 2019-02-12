Meet a Recorder reporter in South Woodford today

Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think other residents need to know about?

Reporter Aaron Walalkar will be in Costa Coffee, George Lane, South Woodford, on Friday, February 15, from 9.30am to 10.30am, to speak with readers about issues that affect their neighbourhood.

So whether you are planning a local event, or think you have a story that deserves to be shared with the rest of Redbridge, be sure to come along and meet a member of our team.

If you can’t make this week’s surgery there’s no need to worry too much, as we regularly hold them in locations in Redbridge.

After Aaron’s morning in South Woodford, the next chance for you to have your say is in Goodmayes on Friday, March 1, with chief reporter Matt Clemenson. The location will be revealed nearer the time.

You can also Tweet Aaron questions this Friday using the handle @AaronWala or email aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk.