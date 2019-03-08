TfL issues A406 traffic warning after crash between Ilford Flyover and Redbridge Roundabout causes long delays

There are heavy delays on the A406 between Ilford and Redbridge Roundabout this morning. Picture: TFL Archant

Motorists using the A406 have been warned to expect heavy delays between the Ilford Flyover and Redbridge Roundabout while emergency services respond to a car crash this morning (Thursday, June 6).

Transport for London says that heading northbound, one of three lanes is blocked due to a collision.

It says the incident is still ongoing as of 7.50am, and that "traffic is slow moving with delays back to Ilford Flyover. Expect delays."

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.