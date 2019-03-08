Redbridge Council dismantles homeless camp in Ilford Hill
PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 August 2019
Archant
A homeless camp in Ilford Hill has been dismantled on the orders of Redbridge Council - while rough sleepers were reportedly still living there.
A Recorder reporter at the scene was told that rough sleepers were still at the camp when the clean-up team arrived yesterday (Wednesday, August 7) and they had been sent in by the council to clean up the area.
A van can be seen at the camp, which is on a patch of grass between the River Roding and the A406, and a group of people are removing items such as mattresses, bikes and clothes.
You may also want to watch:
It is not clear why the camp is being dismantled or whether the 'rough sleeping protocol' has been followed - whether people received notice before the enforcement action took place.
Earlier this year, the Recorder reported that there was confusion over which local authority should take the lead in addressing the large number of people living in the camp.
But a Newham Council spokeswoman insisted the camp was firmly in Redbridge's patch.
Redbridge Council has been contacted for comment.