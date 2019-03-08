Redbridge Council dismantles homeless camp in Ilford Hill

Items such as mattresses, clothes and even a bike have been removed from the homeless camp in Ilford Hill, next to the A406. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

A homeless camp in Ilford Hill has been dismantled on the orders of Redbridge Council - while rough sleepers were reportedly still living there.

A clean-up team are at the camp in Ilford Hill removing items.

A Recorder reporter at the scene was told that rough sleepers were still at the camp when the clean-up team arrived yesterday (Wednesday, August 7) and they had been sent in by the council to clean up the area.

A van can be seen at the camp, which is on a patch of grass between the River Roding and the A406, and a group of people are removing items such as mattresses, bikes and clothes.

The camp in Ilford Hill. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

It is not clear why the camp is being dismantled or whether the 'rough sleeping protocol' has been followed - whether people received notice before the enforcement action took place.

The camp in Ilford Hill is being dismantled by a team sent in by Redbridge Council.

Earlier this year, the Recorder reported that there was confusion over which local authority should take the lead in addressing the large number of people living in the camp.

But a Newham Council spokeswoman insisted the camp was firmly in Redbridge's patch.

The camp at Ilford Hill is being dismantled by workers contracted by Redbridge Council. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Redbridge Council has been contacted for comment.