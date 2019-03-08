A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The southbound entry slip road onto the A406 at Ilford is closed due to an earlier fire.

TfL has advised that there is no access to the southbound A406 at Ilford and advised to use either Redbridge or Barking junctions to join the road.

The road was closed in both directions earlier this morning (June 19) due to a fire in the undergrowth near Eltiseley Road, next to the A406.

Fire crews from Ilford, East Ham and Stratford attended around 2am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire engine and police car are still on scene.