Delays on A406 following lorry crash near Redbridge Roundabout

PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 March 2019

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout

Archant

There are long delays on the A406 following a crash between a lorry and car near the Redbridge Roundabout.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of a crash on the A406 near the roundabout at 6.15am today, March 12.

There they found an injured man who had been in the car.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Met police spokesman said: “His condition is not thought to be serious.”

The lorry stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Road closures put in place while the incident was dealt with have now been lifted but delays of up to an hour remain.

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Fire brigade issues cooking safety reminder after unattended hob causes Goodmayes flat fire

Firefighters were called to the fire in Telegraph Mews, Goodmayes, on Friday. Photo: @LondonFire

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

