Delays on A406 following lorry crash near Redbridge Roundabout

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout Archant

There are long delays on the A406 following a crash between a lorry and car near the Redbridge Roundabout.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of a crash on the A406 near the roundabout at 6.15am today, March 12.

There they found an injured man who had been in the car.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Met police spokesman said: “His condition is not thought to be serious.”

The lorry stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Road closures put in place while the incident was dealt with have now been lifted but delays of up to an hour remain.