Vehicle fire shuts two lanes on A406 between Ilford and Barking

Drivers should expect delays on the A406 between Ilford and Barking due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A406 between Ilford and Barking this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said two fire engines were called to a car fire between the Ilford Flyover and Barking Flyover at 4.28pm and the blaze was put out by 4.42pm.

A spokesman for TfL said: "Traffic is slow with queues beyond the Ilford Flyover."

All lanes have now reopened but drivers should expect delays in the area.