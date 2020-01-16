Search

Vehicle fire shuts two lanes on A406 between Ilford and Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:04 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 16 January 2020

Drivers should expect delays on the A406 between Ilford and Barking due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers should expect delays on the A406 between Ilford and Barking due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A406 between Ilford and Barking this afternoon.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said two fire engines were called to a car fire between the Ilford Flyover and Barking Flyover at 4.28pm and the blaze was put out by 4.42pm.

A spokesman for TfL said: "Traffic is slow with queues beyond the Ilford Flyover."

All lanes have now reopened but drivers should expect delays in the area.

