Woman injured in hit and run in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 January 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

A woman has been taken hospital after being hit by a car in Gants Hill.

Emergency services were called at 3.45pm this afternoon, Friday, January 10, to reports of car hitting a pedestrian in Eastern Avenue, near Gants Hill Roundabout.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The woman has been taken to hospital.

"We await an update on her condition," a spokesman for the Met Police said. "The driver of the car did not stop at the scene."

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

The A12 Eastern Avenue westbound has been closed at the Gants Hill Roundabout by the emergency services.

Delays are expected in the area.

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Gold rush: Developer, Redbridge family and football tycoon in scrap over former rubbish tip that could soon be worth £10million

Left: The contested land being dug up. Right: Fences have sprung up around the edges of the property. Pictures: Submitted/Nick Ferris

First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

