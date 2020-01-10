Woman injured in hit and run in Gants Hill

A woman has been taken hospital after being hit by a car in Gants Hill.

Emergency services were called at 3.45pm this afternoon, Friday, January 10, to reports of car hitting a pedestrian in Eastern Avenue, near Gants Hill Roundabout.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The woman has been taken to hospital.

"We await an update on her condition," a spokesman for the Met Police said. "The driver of the car did not stop at the scene."

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

The A12 Eastern Avenue westbound has been closed at the Gants Hill Roundabout by the emergency services.

Delays are expected in the area.