A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 12 March 2019
Archant
Roads have reopened at the junction of the A12 Eastern Avenue and Barley Lane after two cars crashed with a traffic light.
Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the Goodmayes junction at 7.35am today, March 12.
There were no reports of any injuries, a Met police spokesman confirmed.
Photos from the scene show one of the junctions’ lamposts leaning at an acute angle, with frayed wires poking out from where a traffic light was once connected.
Road closures put in place following the accident were removed at around 8.50am.