A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 12 March 2019

A traffic light was damaged in a two-car crash at the junction of Eastern and Avenue and Barley Lane this morning, March 12. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Roads have reopened at the junction of the A12 Eastern Avenue and Barley Lane after two cars crashed with a traffic light.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the Goodmayes junction at 7.35am today, March 12.

There were no reports of any injuries, a Met police spokesman confirmed.

Photos from the scene show one of the junctions’ lamposts leaning at an acute angle, with frayed wires poking out from where a traffic light was once connected.

Road closures put in place following the accident were removed at around 8.50am.

