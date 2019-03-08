A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision

A traffic light was damaged in a two-car crash at the junction of Eastern and Avenue and Barley Lane this morning, March 12. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Roads have reopened at the junction of the A12 Eastern Avenue and Barley Lane after two cars crashed with a traffic light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the Goodmayes junction at 7.35am today, March 12.

There were no reports of any injuries, a Met police spokesman confirmed.

Photos from the scene show one of the junctions’ lamposts leaning at an acute angle, with frayed wires poking out from where a traffic light was once connected.

Road closures put in place following the accident were removed at around 8.50am.