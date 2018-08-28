Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A woman has sustained “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Barkingside.

Police confirmed next of kin have been notified.

Police were called to outside Tesco in Cranbrook Road, today (Tuesday, January 15) at 11.40am.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “A car was reported to have been in collision with a female pedestrian.

“The injured woman has serious injuries and the London Ambulance Service have attended.

“Next of kin have been informed.”

Surrounding roads have been closed while emergency services deal with the situation and buses are being diverted.

One driver, who was travelling along Cranbrook Road, minutes after the collision took place said the incident “looked serious”.

“There was a small pool of blood in the road and there was a blanket over them,” she said.

“Police were talking to a driver about the incident.”

The collision came less than an hour after a pensioner was hit by a lorry in Ilford town centre.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.52am to reports of serious crash.

There they found a woman in her 70s who had been struck by a lorry outside the former shop Bodgers.