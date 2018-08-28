Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

PUBLISHED: 14:34 15 January 2019

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Archant

A woman has sustained “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Barkingside.

Police confirmed next of kin have been notified.Police confirmed next of kin have been notified.

Police were called to outside Tesco in Cranbrook Road, today (Tuesday, January 15) at 11.40am.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “A car was reported to have been in collision with a female pedestrian.

“The injured woman has serious injuries and the London Ambulance Service have attended.

“Next of kin have been informed.”

Surrounding roads have been closed while emergency services deal with the situation and buses are being diverted.

One driver, who was travelling along Cranbrook Road, minutes after the collision took place said the incident “looked serious”.

“There was a small pool of blood in the road and there was a blanket over them,” she said.

“Police were talking to a driver about the incident.”

The collision came less than an hour after a pensioner was hit by a lorry in Ilford town centre.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.52am to reports of serious crash.

There they found a woman in her 70s who had been struck by a lorry outside the former shop Bodgers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for smoking to be banned in Ilford

Do you think smoking should be abnned in Ilford? Picture: Jonathan Brady

Police warning after robbers use ‘Boris’ hire bikes as getaway vehicles in Ilford

Hannah Chowdhry with hire bikes in the borough. Picture: Wilson Chowdhry

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham defender still undecided about future at the club

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Orient captain backing Maguire-Drew to make impact

Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to keep the ball from Salford City's Ibou Touray (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redfern admits Woodford face ‘different type of pressure’ after win at Ipswich

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists