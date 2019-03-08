A-level results: Excellent grades at West Hatch High

Students at West Hatch High School, Chigwell, have achieved excellent A-level results once again this year following a long tradition for the school's sixth form.

A quarter of all grades were A*-A with more than half of all grades A*-B.

Headteacher Daniel Leonard said: "We are very proud of our students' achievements and delighted that they have provided themselves with sound foundations for their futures.

"Having achieved positive results across the board there were some stand-out individual and subject successes."

In addition to exceptionally high overall pass rates, the number of students achieving the top grades were impressive.

Mr Leonard said: "All of our students have worked exceptionally hard over the last two years and they should all be very proud of what they have achieved.

"We are delighted James Earl has achieved his dream of being accepted into a medicine degree at St Georges; many of our other students will also be moving onto higher education."