A-level results: Excellent grades at West Hatch High

PUBLISHED: 09:45 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 16 August 2019

David Bacheta, Jesilda Beiraj, Hannah Purton and Ashwini Kuhaendran celebrate their results. Picture: West Hatch High School

David Bacheta, Jesilda Beiraj, Hannah Purton and Ashwini Kuhaendran celebrate their results. Picture: West Hatch High School

Archant

Students at West Hatch High School, Chigwell, have achieved excellent A-level results once again this year following a long tradition for the school's sixth form.

A quarter of all grades were A*-A with more than half of all grades A*-B.

Headteacher Daniel Leonard said: "We are very proud of our students' achievements and delighted that they have provided themselves with sound foundations for their futures.

"Having achieved positive results across the board there were some stand-out individual and subject successes."

In addition to exceptionally high overall pass rates, the number of students achieving the top grades were impressive.

Mr Leonard said: "All of our students have worked exceptionally hard over the last two years and they should all be very proud of what they have achieved.

"We are delighted James Earl has achieved his dream of being accepted into a medicine degree at St Georges; many of our other students will also be moving onto higher education."

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

