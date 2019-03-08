Search

A-level results: Oaks Park celebrates 'very pleasing' set of Year 13 exam results

PUBLISHED: 14:45 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 15 August 2019

Students Ciara Patel, Rhiya Lall, headteacher Joanne Hamill, Anmesh Unmathallegadoo, Ajay Bundia, Rithik Sharma, Ismail Munayem, Michael Khot, Shurjo Rana and Awais Naveed. Picture: Karen Zetter

Students and staff at Oaks Park High School are celebrating another set of excellent and improving A level results together.

Year 13 students at the school in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park, were for the most part delighted on Thursday morning (August 15) when they opened their envelopes to find out how they had performed in their exams.

Headteacher Joanne Hamill is very proud of the achievements by the students and feels it is down to the combined effort, determination and good working relationships between students, staff and parents at Oaks Park.

Salise Calude, the school's assistant headteacher, added: "Our very pleasing results are representative of the hard work and drive by all.

"The increase to 19% for A*-A grades is terrific along with 43% of students achieving A*-B' and 55% achieving a Double Distinction and Double Distinction* for BTEC qualification."

The school also revealed the vast majority of students have been able to obtain a place at their first choice universities.

