A-level results: Another year of ‘excellent’ results at Forest School

It's been another year of A-level success at Forest School in Wanstead.

Among those achieving the most impressive results are large numbers of students who, bucking the national trend, have achieved A*s in a wide range of subjects, with a particularly strong showing in English literature, drama, and geography.

Students will now be leaving for universities across the country, and across the world, with Henry Pratt off to study at the University of Colorado, USA, and Aysha Hafayed going to the University of London's Institute in Paris.

Russell Group universities feature heavily in the list of destinations - students will be moving on to study a wide range of subjects including physics and astrophysics, architecture, and material sciences with engineering, to medicine, PPE, law, and computer science.

Coco Wheeler has gained a place to read architecture at Cambridge University, whilst Oliver Banks and Daisy Day-Fawcett will be heading to Oxford to study PPE and history respectively.

Meanwhile, Lucas Boardman has won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music, making it the eighth year in a row for a Forest School pupil to have won a scholarship to a musical conservatoire.

Another A* student has chosen to follow her heart and take up the offer of a place at a prestigious art school.

Warden of Forest School, Marcus Cliff Hodges, said: "At Forest School we want to ensure that young people leave the school with plenty of ambition and character, with a developed work ethic, and having tasted success on different fronts.

"These excellent results, and the many individual success stories contained within them, reflect the hard academic work done by this cohort whilst being hugely busy outside the classroom as well.

"They move on to the next stage of their young adult lives with our best wishes."