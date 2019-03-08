Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results: Another year of 'excellent' results at Forest School

PUBLISHED: 10:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 15 August 2019

Excellent results for students at Forest School, Wanstead. Picture: Samantha Gautama

Excellent results for students at Forest School, Wanstead. Picture: Samantha Gautama

Archant

It's been another year of A-level success at Forest School in Wanstead.

Among those achieving the most impressive results are large numbers of students who, bucking the national trend, have achieved A*s in a wide range of subjects, with a particularly strong showing in English literature, drama, and geography.

Students will now be leaving for universities across the country, and across the world, with Henry Pratt off to study at the University of Colorado, USA, and Aysha Hafayed going to the University of London's Institute in Paris.

Russell Group universities feature heavily in the list of destinations - students will be moving on to study a wide range of subjects including physics and astrophysics, architecture, and material sciences with engineering, to medicine, PPE, law, and computer science.

You may also want to watch:

Coco Wheeler has gained a place to read architecture at Cambridge University, whilst Oliver Banks and Daisy Day-Fawcett will be heading to Oxford to study PPE and history respectively.

Meanwhile, Lucas Boardman has won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music, making it the eighth year in a row for a Forest School pupil to have won a scholarship to a musical conservatoire.

Another A* student has chosen to follow her heart and take up the offer of a place at a prestigious art school.

Warden of Forest School, Marcus Cliff Hodges, said: "At Forest School we want to ensure that young people leave the school with plenty of ambition and character, with a developed work ethic, and having tasted success on different fronts.

"These excellent results, and the many individual success stories contained within them, reflect the hard academic work done by this cohort whilst being hugely busy outside the classroom as well.

"They move on to the next stage of their young adult lives with our best wishes."

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘No doctor could prescribe it -it is more than therapeutic: VIP comes to Ilford

The room was filled with happy faces. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘No doctor could prescribe it -it is more than therapeutic: VIP comes to Ilford

The room was filled with happy faces. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results: Another year of ‘excellent’ results at Forest School

Excellent results for students at Forest School, Wanstead. Picture: Samantha Gautama

Stressed about pending A-level results? Here are tips and advice to help you through the day

Young people across London will be receiving their A-level results today, Thursday, August 15. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Daggers player ratings: Disappointing display, but bright return for Kandi

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists