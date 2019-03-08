Search

What to do at Easter - 9 activities for all the family

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 April 2019

An Easter egg hunt is being held at Rainham Hall, Rainham. Picture: Ken Mears

An Easter egg hunt is being held at Rainham Hall, Rainham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

It’s the Easter holidays and you’ve got four days off work. If you don’t want to go away, there’s plenty of fun things to do on your doorstep.

Butterflies and bees love buddleia. Picture: Ron JeffriesButterflies and bees love buddleia. Picture: Ron Jeffries

We've come up with nine ideas to keep you amused:

1 The Easter bunny's been

Hunt out the eggs and the hidden bunnies in the Easter trail at Valentines Mansion and Gardens, Emerson Road, Ilford, on Sunday, April 21 and Monday, April 22. 11am-4pm. £3 per child. Suitable for children aged three and over.

2 It's bluebell season

Don your walking boots, get out in the fresh Easter air and marvel at the carpet of these beautiful flowers in Claybury Park, Roding Lane North, or Wanstead Park, Warren Road. But don't pick them – they'll die quickly if they're picked, they look much nicer in their natural habitat. Free.

3 Got energy to spare?

Try Parkour – also known as freerunning – at Goodmayes Park. The Parkour obstacle hub requires you to use jumping, balancing and agility to navigate, putting your body and reflexes to the test. There are signs explaining how to perform key moves. Free.

4 Help the environment

Sow some flowers that will attract bees and butterflies to your garden or window box.

You can buy a packet of seed for £2 or so and the packet will tell you if they are popular with bees or butterflies. Then you can enjoy watching them grow.

Good flowers to look out for are rudbeckia (also known as Blackeyed Susan), cosmos, buddleia, echinacea (purple coneflower), verbena and lavender. Chives are also popular with bees and you have the advantage of a herb you can use in cooking.

5 Meet the animals at Foxburrows Farm

Sheep, goats, ponies, rabbits and meerkats are among the residents at the farm in Hainault Forest Country Park and they love visitors.

6 Follow the Easter trail

The Woodland Trust is holding themed activities in Hainault Forest Country Park, Romford Road, on Saturday, April 20. Visitors are invited to walk the trail and learn about the plants and animals that live there. It runs from 11am to 3pm. Free.

Further afield

7 Let your imagination run wild

Visit Discover Children's Story Centre, High Street, Stratford.

A day pass gives you entry to Story World and Story Garden – creative play spaces designed to inspire children's curiosity and build their own stories. Open 10am-5pm. Day pass £6.50 per person, £22 for a family of four.

8 Shiver me timbers!

Take your little pirates along to the V&A Museum of Childhood in Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green. The interactive exhibition A Pirate's Life for Me explores all things Long John Silver-related. It opens at 10am each day. Free.

9 Remember what Easter is all about

Watch The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square, central London on Friday, April 19.

Wintershall Players return with their huge open-air renactment involving real horses, donkeys and doves. There will be two performances – noon and 3.15pm - but you'll need to arrive early to get a good viewpoint. Free.

