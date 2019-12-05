Nine new houses to replace Newbury Park derelict tennis club

Proposed new housing Newbury Park in the site of the former Athenaeum Tennis Club. Picture: Blueline Architectural Consultants Archant

Nine new houses could be built on the derelict site of a former tennis club in Newbury Park under new plans submitted to Redbridge Council this week.

An aerial view of proposed housing in the site of the former Athenaeum Tennis Club. Picture: Blueline Architectural Consultants An aerial view of proposed housing in the site of the former Athenaeum Tennis Club. Picture: Blueline Architectural Consultants

A planning application was submitted to create eight four-bedroom semi-detached houses and one three-bedroom detached house in part of the vacant lot that housed the long-closed Athenaeum Tennis Club and Newbury Park Synagogue in Aldborough Road.

The tennis club closed more than 10 years ago.

The nine new houses are part of the larger site that received planning approval in March for a new development of 35 residential units.

Managing Director of the consultancy firm Planning Insight Peter Higginbottom said: "Planning Insight are delighted to be working on this project on behalf of Roman Villas Limited which will deliver an additional nine high quality family houses in Newbury Park.

"We are building on our strong working relationship with the London Borough of Redbridge and hope to see this scheme come forward in the very near future." Access to the new development by car will be through Wessex Close and public transport access to the Newbury Park underground station will be from the A12 Eastern Avenue.

The bus routes 396, 296 and 66 all serve bus stops next to Newbury Park station which is a seven minute walk away from the site entrance.

The eight semi-detached houses are each three-storeys and will accomodate six people each with the three-bedroom detached house holding four people across two storeys.

The plans say the design of the houses have been influenced by the typical post war developments surrounding the site while minimising the impact of the development on the surrounding homes.

All ground floor units in the new build will have step free access and the houses will have new rear gardens that will back onto existing gardens from the surrounding homes.

The Kitchen and dining areas will be located to the rear of the units with additional bedrooms located on the first and loft floors.

The plans say "the proposals will bring this long-term derelict site back into use providing much needed good quality residential accomodation."

The proposed plans will need full planning permission and and there is no decision date scheduled yet.