5G mast proposal for Goodmayes

The mast is planned for the corner of Goodmayes Lane and Meldrum Road. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

Plans to build a 20-metre 5G mast to extend high-speed coverage to Goodmayes have been submitted to Redbridge Council.

The new mast is planned for the corner of Goodmayes Lane and Meldrum Road near Goodmayes Park.

Designs show the new mast will be more than double the height of neighbouring buildings and street lamps.

But comments from residents on the application will only be accepted until Sunday (September 27).

Due to permitted development rights around 5G masts introduced by the government, applications of this kind do not always need to go before the planning committee.

However, they can if there are concerns over the mast’s “siting and appearance”, as in the case of a South Woodford 5G mast that was refused by the committee in July.

There is no evidence that 5G is unsafe. Because 5G requires more base stations, each one can run at a lower power level than previous 4G masts, meaning radiation exposure is lower.

The application, submitted on behalf of Three, states the mast is needed “to enhance 5G coverage levels and network capacity within the Goodmayes area”.

It explains there have been “acute capacity issues” in the area and that the mast will “significantly” improve service in areas with 5G and “newly introduce it” to areas without.

It adds: “The height of the pole has been kept down to the absolute minimum capable of providing the required essential new 5G coverage.

“The proposed site is situated in an area whereby the number of residential properties overlooking the site is at a minimum.

“Increasingly, people are using their mobiles in their homes and this means we need to position base stations in, or close to, residential areas.

“Options are extremely limited and the only viable solution that minimises amenity issues has been put forward.”

The application explains options are limited by the need to offer “continuous network cover” but with limited overlap between coverage zones, which would create “unacceptable interference”.