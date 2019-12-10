Search

Sikh women's group celebrates the 550th birthday of founder in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019

Members of the Sikh Women's Alliance celebrating the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Members of the Sikh Women's Alliance celebrating the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Archant

An Ilford women's group celebrated the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism following a two-week pilgrimage.

Cutting the cake for the 550th birthday party. Picture: Balvinder Kaur SaundCutting the cake for the 550th birthday party. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

The Sikh Women's Alliance celebrated the birthday of Guru Nanak at the Panjabi Centre in Ley Street, Ilford on Saturday, December 7.

Balvinder Kaur Saund and Ajit Kaur Hunjan on their pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur SaundBalvinder Kaur Saund and Ajit Kaur Hunjan on their pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Members recited poetry and cut a cake in his honour.

The group on their two-week pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur SaundThe group on their two-week pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Former Redbridge councillor and Sikh Women's Alliance chairwoman Balvinder Kaur Saund read a diary of her recent pilgrimage to holy sites including Guru Nanak's birthplace.

The group on their two-week pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur SaundThe group on their two-week pilgrimage. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

The group also visited the "Peace Corridor" which connects a Sikh temple on the border between India and Pakistan, which opened in November for the 550th birthday celebrations.

Mrs Kaur Saund said: "After partition, 73 years later, the opening of the Peace Corridor was welcomed by people from both sides, who want peace between neighbours."

She said the emotional trip gave the the group the chance to reflect on Guru Nanak's three golden principles of meditation, honest earnings and sharing with others.

