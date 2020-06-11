Barkingside councillor runs weekly 5k for a year to help families made destitute from coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 June 2020
Archant
After beating coronavirus a Barkingside councillor pledged to run a weekly 5k for a year to raise money for families made destitute as a result of the virus.
Cllr Khaled Noor recovered from coronavirus symptoms after three weeks and considers himself lucky.
You may also want to watch:
He decided to raise money for families suffering through the pandemic and has completed 10 weeks of his run, and even did it while fasting for Ramadan.
He said: “The coronavirus crisis has exposed the underlying deprivation, health and social inequality that exists within our society.
“I wish to do my part to support destitute families - who unfortunately have lost their livelihood after they were affected with this deadly virus.”
He is expecting to complete his one year running challenge by the end of March 2021. You can sponsor him visiting his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khaled-noor
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.