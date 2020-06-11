Barkingside councillor runs weekly 5k for a year to help families made destitute from coronavirus

Barkingside Councillor Khaled Noor is running a 5k every week for a year to raise money for families made destitute from coronavirus. Picture: Khaled Noor Archant

After beating coronavirus a Barkingside councillor pledged to run a weekly 5k for a year to raise money for families made destitute as a result of the virus.

Khaled with members of Jogging 4 Healthy Living Redbridge before the lockdown. Picture: Khaled Noor Khaled with members of Jogging 4 Healthy Living Redbridge before the lockdown. Picture: Khaled Noor

Cllr Khaled Noor recovered from coronavirus symptoms after three weeks and considers himself lucky.

He decided to raise money for families suffering through the pandemic and has completed 10 weeks of his run, and even did it while fasting for Ramadan.

He said: “The coronavirus crisis has exposed the underlying deprivation, health and social inequality that exists within our society.

Khaled recovered from coronavirus symptoms after three weeks but wants to raise money for people who were made destitute from the virus. Picture: Khaled Noor Khaled recovered from coronavirus symptoms after three weeks but wants to raise money for people who were made destitute from the virus. Picture: Khaled Noor

“I wish to do my part to support destitute families - who unfortunately have lost their livelihood after they were affected with this deadly virus.”

He is expecting to complete his one year running challenge by the end of March 2021. You can sponsor him visiting his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khaled-noor