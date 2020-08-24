Search

Advanced search

Fewer new universal credit claims in Redbridge amid national increase

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 August 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of new claims for universal credit has fallen as the UK continues to recover from coronavirus.

Between June 11 and July 9, there were 518 new claims made in Redbridge, compared to 1,950 for the previous month (between May 14 and June 11).

Though these extra claims mean there are currently 29,700 people on universal credit in the borough, the lower rise between June and July is “encouraging”, says Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) customer service leader Kay Pegler.

However, this must be considered against the national picture which shows that as of July 9, there are 5.6 million people on universal credit across the country — an increase of two per cent from the month before.

Although mindful that these numbers may rise come the end of the furlough scheme in October, Kay believes “things could be much worse if it wasn’t for the measures introduced by the government”.

The department’s latest focus is on sector-based work academies, open to anyone in receipt of benefits who is ready to work.

You may also want to watch:

While not a new invention, Kay explains that the DWP aims to create more of these academies “to help meet immediate and future recruitment needs”.

The idea is to work with prospective employers to tailor a programme suited to their needs, with anyone enrolled guaranteed a job interview at the end of the placement.

Those interested are asked to contact their work coach for further information.

Redbridge approached lockdown with more than 10,000 claimants, with the 12,924 recorded on March 12 somewhere between the numbers declared by neighbouring boroughs.

At that point, Barking and Dagenham had a greater number of claimants (14,544), while Havering’s numbers were lower (9,649).

As of July 9, Redbridge’s numbers have now eclipsed Barking and Dagenham (29,700 versus 28,778 claimants), remaining higher than those recorded in Havering (29,700 to 21,019 claimants).

This month’s rise — 518 new claimants — is notable when compared to jump of 7,542 recorded between April 9 and May 14.

Between sector-based work academies and the Flexible Support Fund (FSF), Kay says there are a number of measures in place designed to “give people the tools they need to thrive”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

South Woodford factory fire cause to be investigated, fire brigade says

Firefighters were called to a fire at a factory in Raven Road, South Woodford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza nine months after Clayhall stabbing

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Recorder letters: East London boundaries, police budget, pension credit, clear face masks and Brexit

St Mary's church in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

South Woodford factory fire cause to be investigated, fire brigade says

Firefighters were called to a fire at a factory in Raven Road, South Woodford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza nine months after Clayhall stabbing

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Recorder letters: East London boundaries, police budget, pension credit, clear face masks and Brexit

St Mary's church in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Manford Way confirm a number of signings ahead of new season

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

O’s expected to continue to rotate squad in pre-season

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

New signing McQueen eager to show his ability at higher level after joining Dagenham

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Darren McQueen (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)

Murder accused ‘stored second body in freezer after being threatened’, court heard

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

‘Ilford is showing the rest of the country what can be done’ - Kenneth More re-opens with first live performance

The Kenneth More Theatre celebrated all things theatre at the Grand Re-opening show on Saturday, August 22. Picture: Roy Chacko