Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

PUBLISHED: 19:21 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 18 August 2019

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Archant

The police stand-off in Ilford Lane in which a man was on the roof of a property for 18 hours has ended with the man brought safely down.

Officers were called at about 8pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17 to reports of the man on the roof between Kingston Road and Howard Road. They, along with paramedics, spent 18 hours trying to persuade him to come down.

You may also want to watch:

At about 2.40pm today, Sunday, August 18, he was successfully removed and arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, and causing a public nuisance.

Ilford Lane, which had been closed to traffic and pedestrians, has reopened.

The man is in custody.

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 0 Belgium 2

Action from England's clash with Belgium (pic England Hockey)

Cricket: Cook and Amir put Essex on top at Kent

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

England celebrate a goal against Ireland at the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium (pic England Hockey)

SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep hopes alive; Old Brentwoods shock leaders

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with side’s character

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists