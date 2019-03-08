Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google Archant

The police stand-off in Ilford Lane in which a man was on the roof of a property for 18 hours has ended with the man brought safely down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at about 8pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17 to reports of the man on the roof between Kingston Road and Howard Road. They, along with paramedics, spent 18 hours trying to persuade him to come down.

You may also want to watch:

At about 2.40pm today, Sunday, August 18, he was successfully removed and arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, and causing a public nuisance.

Ilford Lane, which had been closed to traffic and pedestrians, has reopened.

The man is in custody.