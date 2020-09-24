Search

Young Citizen: Shlok, 6, fights coronavirus monster by making PPE visors at peak of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 September 2020

Shlok Ghosh is this month's Young Citizen nominee after helping his dad assemble 1,500 PPE visors at the peak of the pandemic. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

Shlok Ghosh is this month's Young Citizen nominee after helping his dad assemble 1,500 PPE visors at the peak of the pandemic. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

A six-year-old boy from Clayhall who helped his dad assemble 1,500 PPE visors at the peak of the pandemic to “smash coronavirus” is this month’s Young Citizen nominee.

Shlok Ghosh saw his father Shamik assemble a small army of volunteers to help vulnerable families in early March.

Once Shlok’s school closed he pestered his dad to help but Shamik wasn’t keen on bringing his son out in the middle of a pandemic.

Shamik and his son Shlok Ghosh putting the final touches on the visors. Picture: Shamik GhoshShamik and his son Shlok Ghosh putting the final touches on the visors. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

Instead, he encouraged Shlok to help while at home and he found his sweet spot putting the final touches on the assembly of PPE face visors for NHS staff.

Shamik would collect unassembled visors made by schools and individuals and deliver them to hospitals and GP surgeries across east London.

Shlok sent this letter along with the PPE deliveries. Picture: Shamik GhoshShlok sent this letter along with the PPE deliveries. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

The final assembly of the visors was easy, though time consuming.

To free-up time for those making the visors, Shlok and his dad would undertake the final assembly, helping volunteers to produce greater quantities of PPE as a result.

The visors were distributed to hospitals and GP surgeries across east London. Picture: Shamik GhoshThe visors were distributed to hospitals and GP surgeries across east London. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

Shlok sent a note along with the visor deliveries which read: “To doctors and nurses, these visors are for you.

“When a patient coughs, you can catch coronavirus. The visors will protect you.

Shlok Ghosh doing the final assembly of the face visors. Picture: Shamik GhoshShlok Ghosh doing the final assembly of the face visors. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

“Thank you for everything you are doing.”

After the Recorder first reported the story it was featured on the BBC and several other newspapers.

Shlok also wrote two short story books during lockdown, one of which details how a young boy fought a monster named “Coronavirus” and defeated it using household items and saved the world.

The books were distributed to the schools who donated visors as a way of saying thanks.

The Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award celebrates the great things being achieved by young people of Redbridge, aged 25 and under.

Each month’s nominee will be invited to the Mayor’s Community Awards night in March and an overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nominee and contact details.

