Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford
Published: 7:53 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 8:06 PM September 6, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A 14-year-old girl has been found with neck wounds after a reported stabbing in Ilford.
At about 3pm this afternoon (September 6), Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service crews were called to Eynsford Road at the junction with Green Lane to reports of a stabbing.
They found a 14-year-old with a "laceration to her neck".
Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
A crime scene is still in place at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.
You may also want to watch:
A female has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and been taken into custody.
Most Read
- 1 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
- 2 Call for witnesses after fatal four-vehicle crash in Chigwell
- 3 Bandits, heiresses, and murder victims: Finding Redbridge's most iconic ghosts
- 4 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford
- 5 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
- 6 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- 7 Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals
- 8 Woodford Green woman arrested after reported 'disturbance' at theme park
- 9 Jailed: Newbury Park man for 'ludicrous' bid to defraud employer of £670k
- 10 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?