Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford

Franki Berry

Published: 7:53 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 8:06 PM September 6, 2021
Police were called at 3pm on September 6. - Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old girl has been found with neck wounds after a reported stabbing in Ilford. 

At about 3pm this afternoon (September 6), Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service crews were called to Eynsford Road at the junction with Green Lane to reports of a stabbing.

They found a 14-year-old with a "laceration to her neck".

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A crime scene is still in place at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing. 

A female has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and been taken into custody.


