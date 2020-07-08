Redbridge doctor hoping to raise £10,000 to fund donation of laptops to children
PUBLISHED: 12:04 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 08 July 2020
Archant
A Redbridge doctor is hoping to raise £10,000 to fund the donation of laptops to children missing out while off school.
Dr Fahad Memon explains why the fundraiser — organised by charity Sindh Doctors Association UK — is so important: “Lots of families have no laptop so their children cannot access online resources, which means they are missing their learning.
You may also want to watch:
“We are donating laptops to schools, which then they can loan to parents for their children to use.”
So far 60 families have said they need a laptop, with the £10,000 needed to ensure they each get one.
Once children go back to school they will have to return the laptops for their school’s use.
With the JustGiving fundraiser at £800, there is still some way to go to achieve the £10,000 target, but Dr Memon is confident that “local people will help this great cause”. Visit justgiving.com/campaign/redbridge.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.