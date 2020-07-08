Redbridge doctor hoping to raise £10,000 to fund donation of laptops to children

Redbridge resident Dr Fahad Memon is raising funds so that children missing school can have access to a laptop. The fundraiser has been organised by the Sindh Doctors Association UK charity. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon Archant

A Redbridge doctor is hoping to raise £10,000 to fund the donation of laptops to children missing out while off school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The president of Sindh Doctors Association UK, Dr Shahbux Lashare, is help to raise money to donate laptops for children to use while they remain off school. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon The president of Sindh Doctors Association UK, Dr Shahbux Lashare, is help to raise money to donate laptops for children to use while they remain off school. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon

Dr Fahad Memon explains why the fundraiser — organised by charity Sindh Doctors Association UK — is so important: “Lots of families have no laptop so their children cannot access online resources, which means they are missing their learning.

You may also want to watch:

“We are donating laptops to schools, which then they can loan to parents for their children to use.”

So far 60 families have said they need a laptop, with the £10,000 needed to ensure they each get one.

Once children go back to school they will have to return the laptops for their school’s use.

With the JustGiving fundraiser at £800, there is still some way to go to achieve the £10,000 target, but Dr Memon is confident that “local people will help this great cause”. Visit justgiving.com/campaign/redbridge.