Ten most expensive houses sold in Redbridge during 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The most expensive residential property sold in Redbridge last year cost a cool £2.8million.
That's according to the latest data released by the Land Registry, which details every sale made in the borough during 2021.
Check out our round-up of the other houses to make the top ten.
£2million-plus
Where: 16 St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2NP
How much: £2.8m
Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 30, 2021.
Where: 3 The Dell, Woodford Green, IG8 0QL
How much: £2.2m
Further information: This detached property sold on January 22, 2021.
Where: 72 Aldersbrook Road, Aldersbrook, E12 5DL
How much: £2m
Further information: This property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.
Under £2million
Where: 7 Monkhams Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 0LG
How much: £1.975m
Further information: This five-bedroom semi-detached property sold on March 23, 2021.
Where: 12 The Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2EF
How much: £1.9m
Further information: This detached property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.
Where: 22 The Warren Drive, Wanstead, E11 2LR
How much: £1.85m
Further information: This four-bedroom detached property sold on May 28, 2021.
Where: 75 Monkham's Lane, Woodford Green, IG8 0NN
How much: £1.85m
Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on July 19, 2021.
Where: 37 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN
How much: £1.775m
Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on February 25, 2021.
Where: Apartment 2, Montague House, Regents Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 8SA
How much: £1.75m
Further information: This four-bedroom flat/maisonette sold on January, 2021.
Where: 5 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN
How much: £1.7m
Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 19, 2021.
Additional information on the properties was sourced from Rightmove and Zoopla.