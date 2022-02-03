News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ten most expensive houses sold in Redbridge during 2021

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:30 PM February 3, 2022
House in St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, Redbridge sold for big money

This property in St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, was the most expensive residential property sold in Redbridge last year - costing £2,800,000 - Credit: Google Maps

The most expensive residential property sold in Redbridge last year cost a cool £2.8million.

That's according to the latest data released by the Land Registry, which details every sale made in the borough during 2021.

Check out our round-up of the other houses to make the top ten.

£2million-plus

Where: 16 St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2NP

How much: £2.8m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 30, 2021.


Where: 3 The Dell, Woodford Green, IG8 0QL

How much: £2.2m

Further information: This detached property sold on January 22, 2021.


Where: 72 Aldersbrook Road, Aldersbrook, E12 5DL

How much: £2m

Further information: This property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.


Under £2million

Where: 7 Monkhams Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 0LG

How much: £1.975m

Further information: This five-bedroom semi-detached property sold on March 23, 2021.


Where: 12 The Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2EF

How much: £1.9m

Further information: This detached property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.


Where: 22 The Warren Drive, Wanstead, E11 2LR

How much: £1.85m

Further information: This four-bedroom detached property sold on May 28, 2021.


Where: 75 Monkham's Lane, Woodford Green, IG8 0NN

How much: £1.85m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on July 19, 2021.


Where: 37 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN

How much: £1.775m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on February 25, 2021.


Where: Apartment 2, Montague House, Regents Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 8SA

How much: £1.75m

Further information: This four-bedroom flat/maisonette sold on January, 2021.


Where: 5 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN

How much: £1.7m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 19, 2021.


Additional information on the properties was sourced from Rightmove and Zoopla.

