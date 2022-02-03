This property in St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, was the most expensive residential property sold in Redbridge last year - costing £2,800,000 - Credit: Google Maps

The most expensive residential property sold in Redbridge last year cost a cool £2.8million.

That's according to the latest data released by the Land Registry, which details every sale made in the borough during 2021.

Check out our round-up of the other houses to make the top ten.

£2million-plus

Where: 16 St Mary's Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2NP

How much: £2.8m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 30, 2021.





Where: 3 The Dell, Woodford Green, IG8 0QL

How much: £2.2m

Further information: This detached property sold on January 22, 2021.





Where: 72 Aldersbrook Road, Aldersbrook, E12 5DL

How much: £2m

Further information: This property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.





Under £2million

Where: 7 Monkhams Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 0LG

How much: £1.975m

Further information: This five-bedroom semi-detached property sold on March 23, 2021.





Where: 12 The Avenue, Wanstead, E11 2EF

How much: £1.9m

Further information: This detached property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.





Where: 22 The Warren Drive, Wanstead, E11 2LR

How much: £1.85m

Further information: This four-bedroom detached property sold on May 28, 2021.





Where: 75 Monkham's Lane, Woodford Green, IG8 0NN

How much: £1.85m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on July 19, 2021.





Where: 37 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN

How much: £1.775m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on February 25, 2021.





Where: Apartment 2, Montague House, Regents Drive, Woodford Green, IG8 8SA

How much: £1.75m

Further information: This four-bedroom flat/maisonette sold on January, 2021.





Where: 5 Clarence Gate, Woodford Green, IG8 8GN

How much: £1.7m

Further information: This five-bedroom detached property sold on March 19, 2021.





Additional information on the properties was sourced from Rightmove and Zoopla.