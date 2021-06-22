Upcycle and recycle market coming to former Goodmayes Homebase site

Published: 11:50 AM June 22, 2021

For organiser Rory Mack, a successful day for the market would be one where 'everyone is happy - sellers and buyers'. - Credit: Rory Mack

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure."

That is the thought process of Rory Mack, one of the organisers behind Redbridge's first Upcycle and Recycle Market.

Ahead of its debut tomorrow - Wednesday, June 23 - Rory spoke to the Recorder about what has driven the venture and what it aims to achieve.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Ilford, said: "We wanted to create a platform where people can exchange their clothes, rather than sending them to a landfill."

Rory volunteers with Space Generators, a charity which converts empty commercial buildings into pop up creative community hubs.

Charity Space Generators - with whom Rory volunteers - has converted the former Goodmayes Homebase building in High Road into a creative community hub which will host Wednesday's market. - Credit: Rory Mack

The market will be held at the former Homebase site in Goodmayes.

Space Generators has taken over the vacant space while it awaits potential development, turning it into a climate emergency centre.

The market will have a swap shop for exchanging clothes and an indoor car boot sale.

It will also have a sewing machine and upcycling station where clothes can be repaired and modified.

The aim is to make it a fortnightly event, according to Rory.

He said the ethos centres around minimising waste and combatting the effects of fast fashion: "This type of production hurts the parts of the world we should want to help."

It is aimed to make the market a fortnightly event. - Credit: Rory Mack

Part of a team of five, the personal trainer admitted organising the market has been a "learning curve".

"I’ve organised other events in fitness, but this has been a different challenge. It has been motivating. When I’ve told people what I’m doing the response has been so encouraging," he said.

Hopeful this enthusiasm will be reflected in tomorrow's turn out, Rory's idea of a successful first day is for sellers and buyers to be happy.

"I’d be satisfied if everyone left feeling like they got what they needed.

"I also hope people use it as a good opportunity to network and build community.”

The market is open tomorrow between 10am and 7pm at the Climate Emergency Centre, 706-720 High Road.

For further information on what else is happening in the space, visit climateemergencycentre.co.uk/







