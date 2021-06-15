New trees to be planted at Fairlop Waters

Published: 1:02 PM June 15, 2021

Glen Haywood, founding member of the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks group, secured 270 trees from the Woodland Trust to be donated to Fairlop Waters nature reserve. - Credit: Ron Jeffries

The nature reserve at Fairlop Waters is to receive almost 300 new trees thanks to a green space champion from Hainault.

Glen Haywood - co-founder of the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks community group - secured 270 trees from the Woodland Trust, following a 400-tree donation made to Hainault Forest last year.

Glen said: "I am so blessed to have green space close by and am able to make my own way to these areas, but this isn't the case for all local residents who may be elderly or have mobility issues.

"Any green space is vital for everyone and their health and mental wellbeing. The past 15 months or so has shown this."

Glen last year donated more than 400 trees to Hainault Forest, which have since been planted in the green space. - Credit: Lindsay Jones

Glen applied on behalf of the community group to the trust, who assess the merits of the applicant organisation as well where the trees are going to be planted.

The receiving party, Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL), also had to allow the donation.

You may also want to watch:

With permission secured, the successful application means the trees will be delivered in November.

Last year, Glen donated 500 bulbs to be planted at Manford Primary School in Hainault.

The Hainault resident is also on the Fairlop Waters regeneration panel, after being chosen by Redbridge Council to attend fortnightly meetings as a community representative.

The authority plans to add 250 acres to the park as part of a regeneration project.

Glen believes the pandemic has shown just how vital green spaces are. - Credit: Glen Haywood

Glen feels this panel has an important role to play.

"At the moment we are discussing the values of Fairlop and what it means to the community, the wildlife and wildfowl that use it and live there."

The group has been working to outline their "visions for the future" in line with themes identified during the first round of public engagement, which included nature and ecology, access and active travel, history and heritage, as well as health and wellbeing.

Phase two of the engagement started in April and is due to finish this month.



